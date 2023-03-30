On DBR Bites Episode 23, we have Donald and Sam react to the news that Duke forward Mark Mitchell is returning to Durham for his sophomore season! We discuss how valuable Mitchell’s return will be to this team and what he can improve on in year 2. His return is giving potential DPOY vibes!

We also comment on where he can improve on offense, and how his leadership and motor could serve the incoming freshman class well. Needless to say, we’re excited about Mark Mitchell’s return!

We also get some late breaking news while we’re recording that Kyle Filipowski has won the Kyle Macy Award, an award given to the nation’s top freshman. Flip wins the award over Alabama’s Brandon Miller. It’s a surprise award, but Flip deserves it and we react in real time to him winning this prestigious award. He’s the 5th Blue Devil to win the award, joining Jabari Parker, Brandon Ingram, Marvin Bagley III, and Zion Williamson.

We will be back as soon as the next player announces what they’re going to do, so you should probably look for another episode tomorrow as we close out March!