Duke Downs UNC In ACC Tournament, 44-40

Duke and UNC met for a third time, this time in Greensboro, and just like last week had a very low-scoring game in the 40s and just four points separating the teams. Only this time, Duke came out on top.

As you might expect, it was an intense defensive game. UNC shot 24.2 percent overall and just 26,3 percent for threes. Duke was slightly better, hitting 32 percent overall and 22.2 percent from deep.

Impressively, Duke survived 19 turnovers.

Elizabeth Balogun led the Blue Devils with 11. Reigan Richardson added 10 and Celeste Taylor tossed in eight.

Coach Kara Lawson was impressed, saying that “[I]t looked like a playoff game. That’s how it is when it’s close and you have two teams that are really competitive and fighting for something that they want.”

With the win, Duke advances to play the winner of the Miami-Virginia Tech game Saturday at 2:30.