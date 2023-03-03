YouTube Gold: The Chris Duhon Game

As the annual trip to UNC draws nigh, people naturally think about great games of the past between these two. In recent times, the Austin Rivers shot comes to mind as does the fantastic two buzzer beater game that featured Tre Jones and then-freshman Wendell Moore.

But these go back. There was the Fred Lind game and the Gene Banks game. And then there was the Chris Duhon game. This was in 2004, the first year of the Roy Williams era.

In this game, Duke and UNC had gone into overtime and then Rashad McCants, one of UNC’s more noted scholars of that era, hit a three with about 15 seconds left.

Duke got the ball into Duhon, who raced downcourt and pulled off a reverse layup with 6.5 seconds left.

Stunned, UNC got the ball in and rushed downcourt. Melvin Scott had a decent look from the corner but couldn’t convert.

Just another day in the Duke-UNC rivalry.