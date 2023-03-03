Duke To Open ACC Tournament Against UNC

Duke enters ACC Tournament play on Friday and will get a quick rematch with UNC. The Tar Heels beat Clemson 68-58 to advance and set up a rematch just six days after the Devils and Heels last tangled, so that should be fun.

In the other games, #12 Wake Forest beat #5 Florida State 65-54, #8 NC State took out #9 Syracuse 83-58 and #6 Miami knocked off #11 Boston College 84-69.

So the tournament is now past the bloat stage and down to brass tacks. Wake Forest plays #4 Louisville at 11:00 AM, NC State gets #1 Notre Dame in the 2:00 slot, Duke and UNC play after the afternoon break at 6:00 and Miami gets #3 Virginia Tech at 8:00 (but really a while after 8:00).

The lowest-rated team left is #12 Wake Forest, but the most intriguing game is almost certainly Duke-UNC. The rivalry spills into every sport and with the teams having just played, it should be very intense. You got the sense that Duke would have liked to have had a rematch immediately. They had to wait a few days, but it’s here. Let’s see what they can do with it.