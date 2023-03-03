 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke To Open ACC Tournament Against UNC

By JD King
North Carolina v Duke
DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 26: Celeste Taylor #0 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 26, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina won 45-41.
Duke enters ACC Tournament play on Friday and will get a quick rematch with UNC. The Tar Heels beat Clemson 68-58 to advance and set up a rematch just six days after the Devils and Heels last tangled, so that should be fun.

In the other games, #12 Wake Forest beat #5 Florida State 65-54, #8 NC State took out #9 Syracuse 83-58 and #6 Miami knocked off #11 Boston College 84-69.

So the tournament is now past the bloat stage and down to brass tacks. Wake Forest plays #4 Louisville at 11:00 AM, NC State gets #1 Notre Dame in the 2:00 slot, Duke and UNC play after the afternoon break at 6:00 and Miami gets #3 Virginia Tech at 8:00 (but really a while after 8:00).

The lowest-rated team left is #12 Wake Forest, but the most intriguing game is almost certainly Duke-UNC. The rivalry spills into every sport and with the teams having just played, it should be very intense. You got the sense that Duke would have liked to have had a rematch immediately. They had to wait a few days, but it’s here. Let’s see what they can do with it.

