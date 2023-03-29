We have our first departure to the NBA Draft, and we discuss it on Episode 508. Dariq Whitehead is leaving Duke for the NBA, and we are not surprised given his draft prognosis falling somewhere in the mid-to-late first round. We discuss what he brought to the table and where he could fit at the next level. There’s a nice discussion about the Dariq Whitehead that was expected when he arrived on Duke’s campus as well as how he evolved with the injuries he suffered in the preseason and during the regular season. We’re all in agreement that his workouts will determine where he ends up in the draft.

After the break, we discuss the McDonald’s All American games that took place last night in Houston. Duke had 3 recruits in the Boys Game - Sean Stewart, Jared McCain, and Mackenzie Mgbako - and Jadyn Donovan in the Girls Game. We break down how each of them did, and we’re pretty convinced: the future is bright for both Duke Men’s and Women’s Basketball.

We will be back in your feeds again soon once we find out some of the other guys that have yet to make a decision about their futures. Until then, send us some questions that we could react to on a future episode at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com.