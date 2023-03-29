Dariq Whitehead Declares For The NBA Draft

As the career decisions continue to come in for Duke, Dariq Whitehead becomes the first to declare for the NBA Draft.

We have no doubt that he’ll do well, but because of his two injuries, it’s hard to know what to expect in the draft.

Whitehead came to Duke with an athletic reputation and was expected, among other things, to be a slasher.

Instead, as he recovered, he worked on his outside shot and emerged as a lethal three point shooter.

As he goes through the draft process, the various teams will scrutinize his analytics, but even if he doesn’t test out that well athletically, that stroke is going to get him drafted.

And to be clear, we think he will test fairly well. We didn’t really get to see his full game at Duke, but he’s 6-6, strong and quick. He’s close to a prototypical NBA second guard, in the old parlance. In the new positionless world, he’s a valuable asset. Best of luck to him in the league.