YouTube Gold: Caitlin Clark’s Historic Night

The Iowa superstar could take over the WNBA before too long.

By JD King
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
Mar 26, 2023; Seattle, WA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) battles for the ball with Louisville Cardinals forward Olivia Cochran (44) and guard Mykasa Robinson (5) in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. 
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when people were calling Paige Bueckers, then a UConn freshman, the best player in the world?

She may or may not be but we don’t really know since she’s been out with an injury.

In the meantime, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has done a thoroughly impressive take-over of the women’s game and her latest peak of greatness came Sunday against Louisville in the NCAA tournament when she racked up a spectacular triple-double with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Less publicized: shot shot 11-19 overall and 8-14 on threes.

She’s become one of those players that people come to see expecting the spectacular and Clark consistently delivers.

What’s really exciting, if you look down the road a bit, is the prospect of a healthy Bueckers and Clark teaming up on the U.S. Olympic team. The Americans are already pretty unstoppable and with those two, the future will be very bright indeed - perhaps even blinding.

