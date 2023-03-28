DBR Podcast #507 - Proctor Returns!

Note: the show has moved to Spotify, although it is available on all platforms still.

On this episode of the soon-to-be-renamed and now vaguely pre-rebranded Duke Basketball Report Podcast, we’re talking Tyrese Proctor’s return to Duke for his sophomore campaign, Celeste Taylor’s news about the same, and Duke recruits’ performance in the skills events at the McDonald’s All American Game festivities on Monday.

Proctor announced his return with a quick social media post, and Jason and Sam are giddy, not just because they correctly predicted that Proctor would return, but because Proctor could be the latest Duke guard to show significant improvement in his second year, with recent examples like Tre Jones, Luke Kennard, and Grayson Allen for him to look up to. Jason tells us how much these guys improved after their move to West Campus, and we speculate about the ways that Proctor will distinguish himself with a full summer working with the staff and team in Durham.

After the break, we dive into Celeste Taylor’s decision to return to Duke for one last season, and we finish with Jared McCain’s performance in the three-point contest and Sean Stewart’s in the dunk contest, both of which were winning displays. Duke fans have a lot to look forward to this fall when the team returns.

We’ll be back to talk further NBA Draft and high all-star circuit news. Stay in touch like always at dbrpodcast at gmail.com!