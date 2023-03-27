Women’s Basketball - One Transfer, One Major Returnee

Tyrese Proctor announced on Monday that he’s going to return to Duke for his sophomore year which was great news. Less great on the women's side is the decision by Shayeann Day-Wilson, who announced that she’s entering the transfer portal and is not looking back.

“It’s not the typical end that you want, but I’m staying positive, keeping my head up,” Day-Wilson said after losing to Colorado in the NCAA tournament, according to the Duke Chronicle. “To not make it the year before and to get to at least Round Two — I wouldn’t say I’m super happy with it, but I’m grateful. And, next year, looking forward to it, same way. And I’m just proud of my team, and I’m gonna miss all of them.”

The Chronicle article below suggests that she was definitely not happy so if that’s the case, then we hope she finds happiness wherever she ends up.

On the bright side though, Celeste Taylor says she is taking her last year of eligibility which is great.

Report: Former ACC Freshman of the Year Shayeann Day-Wilson to transfer from Duke women’s basketball

Shayeann Day-Wilson makes a sweet dish