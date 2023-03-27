Tyrese Proctor To Return Next Season For Duke

The dominoes have begun to fall at Duke and the first decision is from Aussie Tyrese Proctor, who announced Monday that he’ll be returning to Duke for his sophomore season.

And that’s huge.

Proctor, a 6-5 point guard who averaged 9.4 ppg, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, should anchor a very deep Blue Devils backcourt.

We obviously don’t know what Jeremy Roach will do yet, but Duke will also have Five-star prospects Jared McCain and Caleb Foster coming in and, depending on their off-season decisions, Jaylen Blakes and Jaden Schutt.

That’s a tremendous base to build on.

Proctor started slow this season which wasn’t a surprise: he committed early, reclassified and came late. He had work to do to catch up.

We saw how good he could be late though as he helped lead Duke’s late surge and he should be a rock for next season. This is great news for Duke Basketball.