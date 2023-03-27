YouTube Gold: Jordan Miller’s Legendary Night

In 1992, Christian Laettner did something unprecedented in the NCAA Tournament: in the East Regional Finals against Kentucky, Laettner didn’t miss a shot, hitting 10 field goals and 10 free throws for 31 points, including of course the iconic last shot. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Less well remembered: he had five turnovers. Bobby Hurley had eight. Kentuck’s press was a real problem.

No one has had a night to match it from the floor in an NCAA game until Sunday evening when Miami’s Jordan Miller shot 7-7 from the floor and 13-13 from the line for 27 points to lead Miami past Texas in the Midwest Regional Finals.

Miller, a senior, has been mentioned as a pro prospect for a couple of years now, but Sunday’s brilliance may have raised the regard for him considerably.

He now has the chance to lead Miami to a win next Saturday against UConn and to carve his name in the Miami history books behind only perhaps the great Rick Barry.