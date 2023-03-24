DBR Podcast #506 - Stay or Go, Part Two: The Big Men

If you missed the last episode of the Duke Basketball Report podcast, go back to #505 right now and listen to it. Only after you have heard the podcast crew break down the stay or portal or NBA decisions of the perimeter players on the Duke team are you allowed to listen to episode #506 in which they do a deep dive on the big men.

Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell, Dereck Lively and Christian Reeves all face decisions that could make or break Duke’s future.

The podcast gang even takes a few minutes to look at what the future holds for the one big man who has made his intentions known, 6th year senior Ryan Young. As with the last episode, the pod gang gives you their predictions on what each player WILL do and what they SHOULD do, and the answers are not always one and the same.