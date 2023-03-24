 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR Podcast #506 - Stay or Go, Part Two: The Big Men

As we head into the annual roster shuffle that now rules in college basketball

By JD King
Duke v Tennessee
 ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 18: Dereck Lively II #1 of the Duke Blue Devils helps up teammate Kyle Filipowski #30 during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 18, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
If you missed the last episode of the Duke Basketball Report podcast, go back to #505 right now and listen to it. Only after you have heard the podcast crew break down the stay or portal or NBA decisions of the perimeter players on the Duke team are you allowed to listen to episode #506 in which they do a deep dive on the big men.

Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell, Dereck Lively and Christian Reeves all face decisions that could make or break Duke’s future.

The podcast gang even takes a few minutes to look at what the future holds for the one big man who has made his intentions known, 6th year senior Ryan Young. As with the last episode, the pod gang gives you their predictions on what each player WILL do and what they SHOULD do, and the answers are not always one and the same.

