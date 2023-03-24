 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR Podcast #505 - Who Stays And Who Goes

The offseason ain’t what it used to be.

By JD King
/ new
Wake Forest v Duke
 DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 31: Mark Mitchell #25, Dereck Lively II #1, Kyle Filipowski #30 and Tyrese Proctor #5 of the Duke Blue Devils react following a play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 31, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 75-73.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Do you want to know which Blue Devils will be back for another year in the Gothic Wonderland? Wondering whether the NBA or the transfer portal is going to come calling for your favorite 2022-23 Dukie?

Well, the DBR Podcast is here with all the answers. Ok, ok, we don’t really have the answers but we do have what you might charitably call “educated opinions” about the decisions the 10 scholarship players with remaining eligibility may make.

On this episode, Jason, Donald, and Sam will do a deep dive into the guards and wings — Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Dariq Whitehead, Jalen Blakes, and Jaeden Schutt. Tune in to hear what the guys think each player will do... and what they should do. You may be in for a few surprises.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...