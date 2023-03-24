DBR Podcast #505 - Who Stays And Who Goes

Do you want to know which Blue Devils will be back for another year in the Gothic Wonderland? Wondering whether the NBA or the transfer portal is going to come calling for your favorite 2022-23 Dukie?

Well, the DBR Podcast is here with all the answers. Ok, ok, we don’t really have the answers but we do have what you might charitably call “educated opinions” about the decisions the 10 scholarship players with remaining eligibility may make.

On this episode, Jason, Donald, and Sam will do a deep dive into the guards and wings — Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Dariq Whitehead, Jalen Blakes, and Jaeden Schutt. Tune in to hear what the guys think each player will do... and what they should do. You may be in for a few surprises.