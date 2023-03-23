Thursday’s 2023 NCAA Links Run

DUKE
- Duke men’s basketball 2022-23 player review: Jacob Grandison
- Duke men’s basketball 2022-23 player review: Jaden Schutt
- Duke men’s basketball 2022-23 player review: Jaylen Blakes
- Coach K and Jay Bilas have opposing takes on UT’s win over Duke
- Column: As season ends in defeat, Duke women’s basketball’s winning chase speaks for itself
- Column: As season ends in defeat, Duke women’s basketball’s winning chase speaks for itself
- Today is the 25th anniversary of Kentucky’s Elite Eight win over Duke
- Kentucky’s Scott Padgett revisits ‘The Shot’ on 25th anniversary of Duke miracle comeback
ACC
- Houston Basketball: 3 keys to beat Miami Hurricanes in Sweet 16 matchup
- Miami Basketball: 3 keys to beat Houston Cougars in Sweet 16 matchup
- Miami basketball shattered Sweet 16 ceiling in 2022
- UM coaches Larranaga, Meier share special moment as Hurricanes head to historic Sweet 16
- As other basketball coaches lash out, Canes hoops get the last laugh. And football notes
- ‘Everybody has that hunger’: Miami Hurricanes look to knock off top-seeded Houston in Sweet 16
- Arlington’s Bensley Joseph driven to keep Miami men’s basketball excelling
- The Daily Dish: Isaiah Wong’s All-American snub should add extra motivation heading into the Sweet 16
- Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry set to be next Notre Dame men’s basketball coach
- Notre Dame hires Micah Shrewsberry: Next Irish coach led Penn State to first NCAA Tournament win since 2001
- Penn State’s basketball coach bolts for Notre Dame
- The good, the bad and the ugly from NC State men’s basketball’s first round exit
- UNC basketball big man Armando Bacot planning to run it back with Tar Heels ... again
- 4 UNC basketball players enter transfer portal, but at least 1 is staying. What we know
- Report: Armando Bacot says he’s returning to UNC basketball
- Despite naysayers, Virginia men’s basketball team could be back even stronger next season
- Thursday’s storylines: UCLA-Gonzaga reignite rivalry
NATIONAL
- FAU Player Says that Tennessee ‘Can Play Dirty Sometimes’ Before Sweet 16 Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Out To Prove They’re Not A Dirty Dozen
- Tennessee men’s basketball team accused of ‘playing dirty’
- ESPN’s Jay Bilas: Can’t understand why Tennessee-Duke was officiated like a hockey game
- NCAA Tournament 2023: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes shuts down narrative of ‘dirty’ basketball in Duke win
- Rick Barnes Reacts To Accusations Tennessee Plays ‘Dirty’
- FAU Coach Dusty May: Owls ‘Going To Study Australian Rugby Rules’ Before Playing Tennessee
- Rick Barnes Responds To ‘Playing Dirty’ Against Duke Accusations
- Preview: men’s basketball seeks Elite Eight appearance in showdown with Creighton
- ‘What we always wait for is March’: Creighton fans, students cheer the men’s basketball team ahead of Sweet 16
- Princeton cheers on their men’s team advancing in March Madness
- Princeton basketball head coach talks Pete Carril’s influence and Sweet 16 matchup with Creighton
- For top-seeded Houston, basketball is a family affair
- Kelvin Sampson to coach UH’s Sweet 16 game like it were any other
- Houston Basketball: 3 keys to beat Miami Hurricanes in Sweet 16 matchup
- Houston’s Marcus Sasser provides promising injury update
- The search for the PC Friars next basketball coach
- Grant Hill: ‘I absolutely love Jalen Pickett’s game’
- Why Patrick Ewing and Georgetown didn’t work, and what must come next
- For Georgetown, hiring Ed Cooley is the first step in a long road back
- To tip off a new era at Georgetown, Ed Cooley promises a national title
- The words of an opposing coach inspired Florida Atlantic’s Sweet 16 run
- After 32 years as a referee, stepping away isn’t black and white
- Texas players make it clear with words and play: They want Rodney Terry
- San Diego State’s first family of fandom doesn’t take Aztecs’ success for granted
- San Diego State’s Sweet 16 berth and how it affects the conference
- Nick Saban visits with Alabama basketball team ahead of Sweet 16 trip
- Nick Saban shows support for Alabama basketball, Nate Oats ahead of NCAA Sweet 16, visits with team
- Sixteen top NBA Draft prospects in the Sweet 16: Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Arkansas’ Nick Smith look strong
- Alabama Basketball: Does defense win in Big Dance Hoops?
- Is Alabama football coach casting shade on basketball team?
- Alabama Basketball: An opportunity to make history
- Update: Former Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles to Have New Bond Hearing
- Saban Makes Clear Symbiotic Relationship Among Hogs Coaches Not Present at Alabama
- Drew Timme, Gonzaga face red-hot UCLA Bruins in Sweet 16 showdown
- UCLA freshmen’s defense could boost Bruins vs. Gonzaga
- Gonzaga’s Mark Few blasts new basketball being used in NCAA tournament
- Mike Bass column on Cincinnati, Xavier basketball fans cheering for one another
- No. 2-seed Texas faces No. 3-seed Xavier in the Sweet 16 on Friday
- Three worries for the Texas game (and how Xavier can counter)
- Winding paths bring Texas, Xavier to redemption intersection in K.C.
- Souley Boum came to Xavier to play in March Madness. Now he’s the team’s closer
Loading comments...