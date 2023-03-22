Arizona State, Bobby Hurley Agree To An Extension

Duke legend Bobby Hurley has been in Tempe, coaching the Arizona State Sun Devils for eight seasons now and it looks like he’ll be there a while longer yet: after speculation linked him to the Providence job which is open since Ed Cooley took the Georgetown job, Hurley and ASU re-upped with a two-year extension.

ASU AD Ray Anderson said this in a press release: “Coach Hurley has made our program relevant nationally with many significant wins and an exciting style, along with a firm commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes. He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here and we have done likewise with him. We share a strong confidence in the present and future state of Sun Devil men’s basketball.”

We have said this in other ways, but we’ll be more direct now: you can’t go too far wrong with a Hurley. Arizona State is lucky to have him.

