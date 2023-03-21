 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Knocks Duke Out Of The NCAA Tournament In Overtime, 61-53

A solid year for a building program

By JD King
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - North Carolina
DURHAM, NC - MARCH 20: Jaylyn Sherrod #00 of the Colorado Buffaloes drives the ball towards the basket with Celeste Taylor #0 and Reigan Richardson #24 of the Duke Blue Devils attempting to block the shot during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 20, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Peyton Williams/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Duke women’s basketball lost to Colorado in Cameron in overtime Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, meaning that for Duke, with the men already out, the basketball season is well and truly over.

The Blue Devils lost in overtime, 61-53.

The Buffaloes started well, pulling out to a 23-13 lead before the Blue Devils tied it up 39-39 with 3:29 in the third. From there, it was basically a dogfight with the lead slipping back and forth.

Duke had a 60-56 lead with 1:39 on a Celeste Taylor lay-up left but couldn't hang on as CU scored twice to tie it back up and overtime, unfortunately, belonged to the Buffs.

We wish the season had lasted longer but Kara Lawson’s program, much like Jon Scheyer’s, is still building. We know that Duke is likely to be good defensively and when Lawson assembles better offensive talent, Duke is really going to be a load.

