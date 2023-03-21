Colorado Knocks Duke Out Of The NCAA Tournament In Overtime, 61-53

Duke women’s basketball lost to Colorado in Cameron in overtime Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, meaning that for Duke, with the men already out, the basketball season is well and truly over.

The Blue Devils lost in overtime, 61-53.

The Buffaloes started well, pulling out to a 23-13 lead before the Blue Devils tied it up 39-39 with 3:29 in the third. From there, it was basically a dogfight with the lead slipping back and forth.

Duke had a 60-56 lead with 1:39 on a Celeste Taylor lay-up left but couldn't hang on as CU scored twice to tie it back up and overtime, unfortunately, belonged to the Buffs.

We wish the season had lasted longer but Kara Lawson’s program, much like Jon Scheyer’s, is still building. We know that Duke is likely to be good defensively and when Lawson assembles better offensive talent, Duke is really going to be a load.