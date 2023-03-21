Tuesday’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Linkorama

DUKE
- BUFFALO STAMPEDE: Duke women’s basketball’s NCAA tournament run ends with overtime defeat to Colorado
- Duke women’s basketball falls to Colorado in OT in second round of NCAA Tournament
- NCAA women’s basketball tournament: Colorado stuns Duke, punches Sweet 16 ticket
- DUKE GAME NOTES (PDF)
- COLORADO GAME NOTES (PDF)
- DUKE QUOTES (PDF)
- COLORADO QUOTES (PDF)
- Duke women’s basketball falls to Colorado in OT in second round of NCAA Tournament
- NCAA women’s basketball tournament: Colorado stuns Duke, punches Sweet 16 ticket
- How Kara Lawson got Duke women’s basketball back to NCAA Tournament
- ESPN’s Jay Bilas: Can’t understand why Tennessee-Duke was officiated like a hockey game
- Rick Barnes Responds To ‘Playing Dirty’ Against Duke Accusations
- Rick Barnes responds to Dusty Mays ‘Australian rugby rules’ quote
ACC
- Why Marcus Smart will miss Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire
- First Day at Tech with Coach Stoudamire
- Damon Stoudamire: ‘Georgia Tech provides for me a chance to win big’
- Report: Former Notre Dame HC Mike Brey close to landing USF job
- Perspective on what Canes’ Omier is doing. And UM’s eighth-year football player steps in
- The sports world reacts to Miami’s upset of Indiana
- Miami basketball early three possession underdog versus Houston
- Hurricanes headed to Sweet 16 with a message for their fans: ‘The job’s not finished’
- Canes Set Records in Second Round Victory Against Indiana
NATIONAL
- Rick Pitino leaving Iona to become head coach at St. John’s
- Rick Pitino leaving Iona for St. John’s job
- Sweetest 16: Ranking the teams left in Big Dance
- Georgetown poaching Ed Cooley from Providence
- Timme rips TCU fans: ‘Didn’t sound so smart’
- Rick Pitino Hired by St. John’s After Time at Iona
- Upgrading the Storm Rick Pitino has big St. John’s plans: ‘Special ticket again’
- ‘Most important’ thing Rick Pitino thinks needs fixing at St. John’s
- For Georgetown, hiring Ed Cooley is the first step in a long road back
- Georgetown hires Ed Cooley to be next basketball coach
- Chris Stewart reflects on the Brandon Miller block, 3-point sequence: ‘Brandon, you deserve this’
- Who can beat Alabama in March Madness? Evaluating the bracket ahead of Sweet 16
- ‘Jersey is just different in March’: Jahvon Quinerly leading Jersey takeover
- Goodman: The inside story on Auburn’s big miss
- Kentucky fans are right to have high expectations. John Calipari isn’t meeting them.
- For Calipari, moving UK basketball beyond one-and-done is proving daunting
- A.J. Hoggard fits the mold in legacy of Michigan State point guards
- Green Room podcast: This run means just a little bit more for MSU’s Izzo
- Bohls: Rodney Terry has delivered, now Texas should hire him for good
- Despite being shorthanded, UCLA expects another classic clash against Gonzaga
- Drew Timme’s revenge, Julian Strawther hits 1K and three other takeaways from Gonzaga’s opening games at the NCAA Tournament
- Dave Boling: Gonzaga’s nation-leading offense ignites, booms in second half against TCU
- ‘Nobody told y’all to bet’: TCU guard Damion Baugh responds after buzzer-beater against Gonzaga leads to bad beat
- Who does Princeton play next? It’s Creighton. Here’s our preview & prediction for Sweet 16
- 15-seed Princeton will continue its March Madness Cinderella run, advances to Sweet 16
- Princeton Star Leading March Madness Run Touts On-Brand LinkedIn
- Bill Bradley impressed with Princeton’s Sweet 16 run that brings back memories
- Fairleigh Dickinson, Princeton, Furman and the Joy of March Upsets
- A Princeton Passer’s Skills Recall a Departed Coach’s Legacy
- Shatel: Creighton is rewriting its legacy one March win at a time, and who can beat this version?
- Miami, Florida Atlantic University Are Sweet 16 Bound
- Rick Barnes says Florida Atlantic’s outside shooting is a ‘challenge’
- Rick Barnes ‘not sure’ that Tennessee isn’t underdogs to Florida Atlantic
- Florida Atlantic is Twitter’s NCAA Tournament villain, and that’s fine
- Florida Atlantic coach: We’re going to study Australian rugby to prepare for Vols
- ‘Put some respect on our name’: K-State assistant coaches lead team to Sweet 16
- Breaking down the good, bad of Kansas State’s matchup with Michigan State in Sweet 16
- Kansas State assistant coach calls out Kentucky HC John Calipari
- ‘I love this team’ | CBS Sports, UH alum Jim Nantz talks about covering Cougars in NCAA Tournament
- Houston basketball: Cougars get some much-needed rest before regional
- Houston coach Kelvin Sampson nets more than $200000 in bonuses
- ‘We are not done dancing’: Xavier community celebrates Musketeers’ return to the Sweet 16
- Arkansas basketball: Eric Musselman has Razorbacks soaring again
- Eric Musselman’s Buyout for Schools Eyeing Arkansas Coach
- College basketball 10 takes: Arkansas’ faith gets rewarded, Miami built for March, seniors die hard
- Jordan Walsh thriving as Razorback ‘glue guy’
- Mike Anderson, longtime Arkansas head coach and assistant, to sue St. John’s over firing
- Former UConn guard Jalen Gaffney will also take the court in the Sweet 16— for Florida Atlantic
- Dan Hurley keeps evolving, improving as UConn’s head coach
- Amid NCAA Tournament chaos, blue blood UConn looks as good as ever
- Trash Talk About Handling Arkansas “Easily” + 3 Things to Know about UConn Basketball
- Sanogo is Why Analysts Say UConn Will Win in Sweet 16
Loading comments...