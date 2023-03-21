You Tube Gold: Bobby Hurley Reminisces

Duke legend Bobby Hurley has been at Arizona State for a few years now and as Jeff Goodman says here, a lot of people know him as a coach more than they know him as a player.

He was a superb guard at Duke, playing in three Final Fours, winning two national championships and setting a career assist record that may never be broken. Hurley had about 20 extra games in the NCAA Tournament which not many people get. Toss in ACC Tournament games and Hurley played nearly an extra season.

His accident derailed his NBA career and after a brief foray into horse racing, Hurley got into coaching, first as an assistant to brother Danny, then at Buffalo and currently at Arizona State.

In this video, Hurley sits down with Jeff Goodman and two other guys including, we think, Randolph Childress. Not sure who the other guy is.

Hurley basically tells some stories about his time at Duke and experiences with Coach K and reminisces a bit about ACC Basketball with Childress. It’s pretty great.

Incidentally, it’s way too early but some people are clearly pushing for Hurley to get the Providence job which opened Monday when Ed Cooley took the Georgetown job.