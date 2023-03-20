You Tube Gold: The End Of The FDU-Purdue Game

The people who put together One Shining Moment For the 2023 NCAA tournament are going to have some really tough decisions to make from the first weekend. Where do you go? Kihei Clark’s clunker? Have to. Princeton taking it to the Arizona Wildcats? Certainly. FAU-Memphis? Well you can’t miss that. Drew Timme dropping an F bomb on live TV after Gonzaga beat TCU?

Okay, there’s a limit.

Forget Timme.

However, no one can forget the incredible Farleigh Dickinson win over Purdue.

It wasn’t the first #1 over a #16 - Virginia and UMBC broke that ground earlier - but Purdue was seen as a certain Final Four team.

Until speed met might and chopped the mighty Boilermakers down bite-sized pieces.

Watch the last 1:44 of that game - it only happened on Friday and somehow it seems a lifetime ago watching the FDU defenders just destroy their Big Ten opponents

Fairleigh Dickinson lost on Sunday to Florida Atlantic and gave them a game too before falling.

But this game is forever. No one who saw it will ever forget it and the guys on this team will never pay for a drink in New Jersey for as long as they live.