Mike Brey Heading To South Florida

Looks like former Duke assistant and until recently Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey has landed on his feet and will get a fresh start in Tampa as the new head coach of the South Florida Bulls.

The Bulls compete in the AAC, which means Houston, Memphis, Cincinnati, Temple, Wichita State and of course Central Florida and Johnny Dawkins. It’s hard to keep up with the various realignment moves, but we think UCF is heading to the Big 12 if memory serves.

Anyway, Brey, always a bit loosy-goosey compared to many of his more uptight colleagues, should enjoy life in Tampa. The West Coast of Florida is still somewhat unknown outside of the region, but it's a beautiful area. He’ll have to house shop intelligently because hurricanes are always a threat as we learned this last season, and you want to buy a well-built house, but that’s just part of life.

Brey’s system has long impressed us. He’s an offensive mastermind who knows how to find three point shooters and then free them to do their thing. It should work very well at South Florida.