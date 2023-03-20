Monday’s NCAA Tournament Links Run

- One year after NC State basketball coach was ‘humbled,’ Kevin Keatts can smile again
- Miami Hurricanes headed to Sweet 16 for second year in row after 85-69 win over Indiana
- What to know about the UConn Huskies vs Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Tournament
- Razorbacks to play UConn in Sweet 16
- Musselman: ‘That’s as great of a win as I’ve ever been a part of’
- Arkansas hilariously trolls Kansas after NCAA Tournament upset
- Houston and Alabama Size Each Other Up From the Same Arena
- CBS Sports HQ post-game coverage: Alabama handles Maryland
- Who can beat Alabama in March Madness? Evaluating the bracket ahead of Sweet 16
- ‘Jersey is just different in March’: Jahvon Quinerly leading Jersey takeover
- Nembhard helps Creighton beat Baylor 85-76, on to Sweet 16
- No. 3 seed Baylor MBB runs out of juice, bounced by No. 6 seed Creighton, 85-76
- Creighton’s lofty basketball goals coming to fruition with Sweet 16 bid
- Ryan Nembhard explodes for career-high 30 to lead Creighton to second Sweet 16 in program history
- A look ahead to who Creighton has next: the underdog Princeton Tigers
- Commentary: Forget about Cinderella. Princeton is a formidable Sweet 16 team.
- Princeton’s sweet weekend: Tigers stun college basketball world in march to Sweet 16
- NCAA Tournament 2023: Princeton coach Mitch Henderson reacts to beating Missouri, ‘unbelievable’ Sweet 16 run
- NCAA Tournament: UH is a No. 1 that’s not done
- Smith: UH’s win over Auburn a reminder of why they are No. 1
- What Jackson-Davis, Kopp Said After Indiana’s 85-69 Loss to Miami in NCAA Tournament
- Projecting Who’s Staying and Who’s Leaving from Indiana After NCAA Tournament Loss
- Hoosiers react: Woodson, Jackson-Davis, Thompson, Kopp discuss Indiana’s NCAA Tournament loss
- March Madness winners and losers: Indiana adds to Big Ten’s misery, Xavier finds its groove at right time
- Pitt basketball’s NCAA tournament run ends in second round with 84-73 loss
- Guillermo Diaz Graham one handed alley-oop jam vs Xavier
- Pitt AD Heather Lyke Proud of Selfless 2022-23 Pitt Men’s Basketball Team
- Takeaways: Kunkel, Nunge Dominate Early to Set Tone for Musketeers in Win Over Pitt
- Emotional Pitt Seniors Reflect on Season: ‘We Put Pitt Back on the Map’
- Inside the Locker Room: Emotional Panthers Reminisce on 2022-23 Season
- Why the Texas Longhorns players love playing for Rodney Terry
- NCAA Tournament: Resilient Texas thrives amid NCAA Tournament Pressure
- Texas, Louisville play for NCAA basketball tournament Sweet 16 invite
- Texas opens as a 4-point favorite over Xavier
Monday’s NCAA Tournament Links Run
Duke free unfortunately, but lots of good stuff anyway.
