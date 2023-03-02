DBR Podcast # #495 - Another Year Of Young And Another Carolina Clash

The DBR Podcast always treats the Carolina game with the respect it deserves, doing a deep dive on where the Tarheels are now and what it will take to beat them. But this Carolina preview episode has even more.

The Podcast guys start by discussing the news that Ryan Young has announced he plans to return to Durham for one more year in a Duke uniform. They say this is big news as Young provides fierce rebounding, tremendous scoring ability around the bucket, and a much needed dose of experience and leadership to next year’s Duke team. Given how young Duke will still be, he should be a major asset in many ways.

Up next, the podcast crew talks about all the seeding possibilities for Duke in the ACC Tourney. The Blue Devils could be anywhere from a #2 to the #5 seed. And step one toward getting a high seed is knocking off the hated Tarheels.