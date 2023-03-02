Duke Getting Ready For ACC Women’s Tournament

As the Duke men prepare for UNC this weekend, the women’s team is getting ready to play in Greensboro in the ACC Tournament.

This season has been a real breakthrough for Kara Lawson’s program. Duke come in at #2 and with a record of 24-5 and 14-4. The worst Duke could finish would be 24-7 and while it would be disappointing perhaps to exit each tournament after one game, that’s still an excellent record. But this team clearly wants more.

Duke has a double-bye and won't play until Friday when the #2 Blue Devils face the Game 6 winner. That will be either #7 UNC or #10 Clemson.

On Wednesday, #12 Wake Forest beat #13 Virginia 68-57, #10 Clemson beat #15 Pitt 71-53 and #11 BC knocked off #14 Georgia Tech, 62-57.

On Thursday, #5 Florida State gets Wake Forest, #8 NC State plays #9 Syracuse, #7 UNC gets Clemson and #6 Miami entertains BC.