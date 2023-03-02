YouTube Gold: The Artistry Of Dominique Wilkins

When people think of 1980’s and ‘90’s NBA players, a few come to mind quickly: Magic. Bird. Jordan The Admiral. Barkley. Stockton and Malone. Hakeem the Dream. Clyde the Glide.

You know who doesn’t get as much attention?

For some reason, Dominique Wilkins. And that’s kind of weird because they didn’t call the man the Human Highlight Reel for nothing.

Wilkins was more than a mere dunker, but he was also one of the greatest dunkers in NBA history.

This collection of dunks features his distinct style - he always jumped off of two feet, even on a fast break - and shows the immense power and athleticism he possessed too.

There are a couple where he rises above a crowd to just crush a follow up and one where he takes it in with only Larry Bird between him and the basket. Being Bird, he goes after it and ends up on his rear under the basket.

Although was born in Paris, Wilkins grew up in Washington, NC, and was the subject of a major recruiting battle before deciding on Georgia.