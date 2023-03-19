 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Crushes Iona In NCAA Opener

Kara Lawson’s team is off to a great start

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - North Carolina
 DURHAM, NC - MARCH 18: Imani Lewis #23 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates the win after the game against the Iona Gaels in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Peyton Williams/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

This March is a season for change for Duke Basketball: on the men’s side, Duke went into the NCAA tournament for the first time with a new coach since Mike Krzyzewski got the Blue Devils there in 1984, and on the women’s side, Kara Lawson got Duke back to the tournament for the first time in four years. And in the opening round, the Duke women had a cakewalk.

The Blue Devils smoked Iona 89-49. As usual this season, Duke played solid defense, forcing 18 turnovers and limiting Iona to just 23 shots for the game (Duke hit 38).

Ten players got double-digit minutes and the Blue Devils hit nearly 60 percent from the floor. Elizabeth Balogun and Celeste Taylor led the way with 13 each.

It was a smashing return to tournament play for the Blue Devils and now they get #6 Colorado on Monday, at home in Cameron.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...