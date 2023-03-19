Duke Crushes Iona In NCAA Opener

This March is a season for change for Duke Basketball: on the men’s side, Duke went into the NCAA tournament for the first time with a new coach since Mike Krzyzewski got the Blue Devils there in 1984, and on the women’s side, Kara Lawson got Duke back to the tournament for the first time in four years. And in the opening round, the Duke women had a cakewalk.

The Blue Devils smoked Iona 89-49. As usual this season, Duke played solid defense, forcing 18 turnovers and limiting Iona to just 23 shots for the game (Duke hit 38).

Ten players got double-digit minutes and the Blue Devils hit nearly 60 percent from the floor. Elizabeth Balogun and Celeste Taylor led the way with 13 each.

It was a smashing return to tournament play for the Blue Devils and now they get #6 Colorado on Monday, at home in Cameron.