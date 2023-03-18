DBR Podcast #503 - The End Of Scheyer’s First Season

It’s certainly not the most fun mostly annual tradition, but the podcast is back to talk about Duke’s loss to Tennessee on Saturday, a loss that ends Jon Scheyer’s first season as head coach.

We dive deep into how the Volunteers dismantled Duke on defense. The Blue Devils had their lowest first half scoring output of the season, and without Mark Mitchell, Duke didn’t have enough playmakers to counter Tennessee’s attack at either end. Turnovers returned to plague Duke in a way we thought Scheyer’s squad had shored up given their performance in the first round.

All that said, we have to spend a few minutes on the officiating, which most of us were not thrilled with. It was an overly physical game, and Duke couldn’t figure out how to overcome the circumstances.

After the break, we have to touch on Duke Blue Planet’s feature video on Dereck Lively II and his mother and on Purdue’s loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the tournament. We’ll be back on a future episode to recap the season and speculate about all of the players’ pending NBA draft decisions, but until then, stay in touch with us via email and we will talk to you again very soon.