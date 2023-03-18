 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Links Run

And what a day Friday was.

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 17: Bryan Greenlee #4 of the Florida Atlantic Owls celebrates their win over the Memphis Tigers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.
Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...