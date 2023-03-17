DBR Bites #22 - We Volunteer This Preview

The Duke Blue Devils are in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament, and on DBR Bites Episode 22, we preview their upcoming game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Duke is riding high off its victory over Oral Roberts, but they are meeting a team that has been great defensively all season. Jason gives us the metrics on what Tennessee has been doing well and where they may have weaknesses. They are missing their star point guard, but they have plenty of reasons why they are still a really good team.

After he takes off, Sam and Donald continue the preview by highlighting Tennessee’s season and how they’ve struggled in recent weeks. Sam discusses some of the other key players and gives us a warm bath on Rick Barnes and the most recent times Duke has taken on Barnes-led teams.

We will be back at some point after the game on Saturday, which is at approximately 2:40pm ET. Let’s go Duke!