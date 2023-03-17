The NCAA Tournament began yesterday, and the Duke Blue Devils starred in a big victory over Oral Roberts. We recap everything on Episode 502!

After some of the great headlines we received, we get into the good. Duke had a ton of good in this game, beginning with the defense. We spend about 10 minutes discussing how great the defense was in this game and how some players who may have had off days on offense excelled on the defensive end for the Blue Devils.

Oh don’t worry, we discuss the offense as well, with Jeremy Roach destroying everyone and Dariq Whitehead raining 3s. Duke was tremendous on the night and it led to it being a very relaxing evening for fans. We do pinpoint a couple of items that Duke could improve on as they advance in the tournament.

After the break, we dish out our favorite plays, and there were plenty to choose from. Then, we have to talk about a couple of the major upsets from Day 1, including Furman over Virginia and Princeton over Arizona.

We will be back in your feeds literally this afternoon! We have another game tomorrow against the Tennessee Volunteers, and we will preview what to expect in a Bites episode, so stay tuned!