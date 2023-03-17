2023 NCAA Tournament Notes For Thursday And Friday

It was quite a day in the NCAA Tournament, and it was just Day One.

We saw the expected - Alabama took down 16 Texas A&M-CC by 21, Kansas popped Kenny Blakeney’s Howard 96-68, Texas beat Colgate 81-61, UCLA breezed by UNC Asheville 86-53, San Diego State knocked off Charleston 63-57...and that’s sort of Tier 1.

In Tier Two, Houston had a much closer game than we thought they would with Northern Kentucky 63-52, Tennessee barely survived Louisiana 58-55, Missouri got Utah State 76-65, Maryland nipped West Virginia 67-65, Arkansas beat Illinois 73-63, Auburn became the latest team to send Fran McCaffery home early and Northwestern prevailed over Boise State 75-67.

In Tier Three, there was carnage: Penn State utterly destroyed Texas A&M 76-59, Princeton stunned Arizona 59-55 and Furman won at the buzzer over Virginia, 68-67.

Those are the games we’ll mostly focus on.

We were really shocked by the Penn State-A&M score. That game seemed like a toss up - you could make an argument either way - but we didn’t expect a blowout.

Well, Penn State absolutely punked the Aggies. Former Blue Devil Henry Coleman was held to two points although he did get seven rebounds. Texas A&M was a controversial seed because Buzz Williams always has a terribly soft non-conference schedule. The camera focused on him at the end of that game and we’ve never seen him make that sort of face. It’s hard to even describe, but call it a combination of shock and disgust.

What really impressed us in the Arizona-Princeton game was how rock-solid Princeton’s defense was. The Tigers just kept stopping Arizona, and Arizona is a very, very good team. Amazing, really.

Furman’s miraculous win over Virginia, courtesy of a mental error that’s likely to haunt Kihei Clark for years, came when the senior guard tried to get out of a trap by throwing the ball downcourt.

Furman got it and then hit a three to drive a stake in Virginia’s season and Clark’s career. Normally, Clark and Virginia are rock-solid in that sort of situation.

After the shot, Kadin Shedrick put his hands on his head and moaned “we had a timeout! We had a timeout!”

It was a mental error on par with Fred Brown’s tossing the ball to James Worthy by mistake in 1982.

Like Brown, Clark has been great for his school and we hope people focus on that rather than his last mistake.

Some notes on the other contests...

Worth noting in the Alabama game: star forward Brandon Miller was shut out and only played 19 minutes.

In Houston’s win, star guard Marcus Sasser played after suffering a groin injury last week and sadly re-aggravated it and sat out the second half.

That’s likely devastating for Houston in this tournament. It’s hard to imagine that he’ll be 100 percent any time soon.

Kansas played without Bill Self, still day-to-day after his heart procedure. Didn't matter. They toyed with Kenny Blakeney’s Howard team.

Still, he got them there and is building a strong program. They’ll be back.

Northwestern got a tough game from Boise State, before Chris Collins’ team won. It’s only the second NCAA appearance - and win - for the Wildcats, both under Collins. A few more of those and they might rename the building after him.

So far, K’s former assistants are 4-1 with Collins, Bobby Hurley, Jon Scheyer and Jeff Capel winning while Blakeney lost.

On Friday, another slate of intriguing games. Here are some quick thoughts on those: