You Tube Gold: Cameron Boozer Rising

We know former Duke star Carlos Boozer’s son Cameron is a major rising star. We’re sure he’s heard from every program in America, all of them trying to sell him on some reason to choose their school. He’s more highly regarded than his twin Cayden, but both are seen as Top 25 recruits.

But it’s starting to look like Cameron might be something different.

Trainer Mark Edwards had some comments about young Boozer recently and they are somewhat eye-popping. Check this out:

“This kid Cameron Boozer, he’s the son of Carlos Boozer, he is everything. Better than LeBron at the same stage, he’s that good. Offensively, defensively, he jumps out of the gym... I saw Len Bias, Michael Jordan, I saw the greats early, I never seen that...in my life, He’s got a soft three point jumper, he blocks shots, rebounds, and he talks. Has a good head on his shoulders, no bad body language at 15 years old, I’m [telling] you this [kid]is better than LeBron James at the same stage. It’s not even a comparison.”

Doesn’t mean he’ll be better than LeBron at 25, but still. It’s hard not to be intrigued when you hear that.