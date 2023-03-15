 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR Podcast #501 - How To Beat Oral Roberts

As tournament play starts for Duke Thursday

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 ACC Championship - Virginia vs Duke
 GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 11: Jeremy Roach (3) of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during a timeout during the ACC Championship against the Virginia Cavaliers on March 11, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.
Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Blue Devils dive into the big dance tomorrow night with a matchup against a very good Oral Roberts club. The DBR Podcast team went deep into the stats and the videotape to figure out what has allowed ORU to win every game they have played since early January. And at the core of this analysis is two players — scoring guard Max Abmas, a three-point specialist, and 7-5 Connor Vanover, who’s game is different from pretty much any man-mountain you have ever seen.

The podcast crew looks at how Oral Roberts has done against other quality competition and what the matchups will look like when they play Duke. Anyone who thinks this game will be easy is fooling themselves.

After the break, the podcast guys talk about something that has changed about Duke lately — their pace of play. They explain why slowing things down has led to better results.

And before the guys are done with the edition of the most popular Duke podcast around, they also lay out the path for the Duke Devil women as they embark on their own road to the Final Four.

