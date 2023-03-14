The DBR Podcast is excited for the NCAA Tournament, and on Bites Episode 21, we welcome back Duke great and current ACC Network analyst Carlos Boozer to discuss the NCAA Tournament!

Boozer has seen more ACC basketball than just about anyone, so we discuss the teams that made the NCAA Tournament and why they collectively have a chance to once again show that the conference deserves more respect than it’s getting. We of course talk about how far Duke can go and the key to success for the Blue Devils.

We then discuss his partnership with the DraftKings Zero Right Bracket Challenge presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, where picking the wrong teams could get you some serious cash! Most of us are already picking the wrong teams in the bracket, and in this bracket those same wrong picks can make you a winner.

We also touch a bit on Boozer’s thoughts on Jon Scheyer and the job he’s done for Duke this year. Boozer is also the proud father of two twins - Cameron and Cayden - who are two of the best high school sophomores in the country. He talks to us about what it’s been like to witness their recruiting frenzy and how they may decide on where they end up going to college. We end our time with Boozer by asking for his Final Four picks and his champion, then react to Boozer’s interview and give our favorite moments.

The DBR Podcast will be back tomorrow evening to preview our opening game in the NCAA Tournament against Oral Roberts. Get those brackets in!