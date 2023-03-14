Tuesday’s NCAA Tournament Linkage

DUKE
- One last look at the AP Top 25 men’s poll, as Duke climbs the chart. Who’s No. 1?
- Sportswrap: Duke men’s basketball emerges victorious at ACC tournament to enter March Madness red-hot
- Report: Sophomore guard Lee Volker to transfer from Duke women’s basketball
- A look back at Duke men’s basketball’s last four ACC tournament champion teams
- Duke, Oral Roberts ride hot streaks into first-round matchup
- Bill Haisten: A Duke opportunity for ORU, the top basketball school in Tulsa
- ORU going dancing: Golden Eagles will play Duke in NCAA Tournament first round
- What to know about Duke basketball’s March Madness opponent Oral Roberts
ACC
- Pitt notebook: Federiko Federiko a game time decision as Panthers lock in on defense
- Pitt-Mississippi State preview: Panthers must reignite resilient persona in their chance to dance
- Pitt Among Most Likely to Pull First Round Upset
- Vukovcan: The Pitt Basketball Rebuild Reaches Another Milestone; Enjoy it, Panther Fans
- NCAA Tournament bracket preview from the N&O looks for some home cooking in Houston
- NC State basketball players, coaches feel mile high after selection to NCAA Tournament
- Here’s what to know as No. 5 seed Miami heads to Albany to face Drake in NCAA Tournament
- This Week in Miami Hurricanes Basketball: NCAA Tournament Preview Edition
- Hurricanes big man Norchad Omier may miss NCAA Tournament opener due to ankle injury
- A Drake primer for Miami fans: Bulldog beauty contests, Jesse Owens, 1969 Final Four
- Miami or Drake? How to pick 5 vs 12 matchup in 2023 March Madness bracket
- UVA basketball opens as 5.5 point favorites versus #13 seed Furman
- The Good and Bad of Virginia’s NCAA Tournament Draw
- No. 4 Virginia aims to avoid early exit vs. impressive Furman
- Notebook: Virginia basketball on playing without Vander Plas, opening NCAA Tournament against Furman
- Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell on Tigers missing March Madness
- Kevin Keatts: “We Got Our Swag Back This Year
- NC State basketball players, coaches happy with NCAA bid
- Georgia Tech hires Damon Stoudamire as coach: Former NBA star tapped to replace Josh Pastner
- Report: Former Arizona Wildcats star Damon Stoudamire to become Georgia Tech head coach
- Needing revamped roster, Louisville men’s basketball lands 5-star recruit
- How Kenny Payne plans to rebuild Louisville basketball this offseason
- Here’s a Complete Tracker of Which UNC Men’s Basketball Players Are Entering the Transfer Portal
- Three Irish decide to jump into NCAA transfer portal on first day
- Wahoo Preview: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman
- No Lunch Plans Thursday? Watch the Wahoos Face Furman in March Madness
- Dins favored for an upset win, The Athletic reports
- No. 4 Virginia aims to avoid early exit vs. impressive Furman
NATIONAL
- Ole Miss hires Chris Beard as men’s basketball coach
- Chris Beard, Will Wade are just using Ole Miss, McNeese State on their way back
- Chris Beard is an Ole Miss Rebel. What happens now with the roster?
- Northwestern stands between Boise State and first NCAA Tournament win
- Northwestern or Boise State? How to pick 7 vs. 10 matchup in 2023 March Madness bracket
- ‘The best is yet to come’: Northwestern students celebrate team’s No. 7 seed and 2nd NCAA Tournament appearance
- Tougher road in the west could become best case scenario for top-seeded Jayhawks?
- 2023 NCAA Tournament Preview: Jayhawks pin postseason hopes on ‘one of the greatest winners in the history of Kansas basketball’
- 2023 NCAA Tournament Preview: Late Billy Packer’s legacy about much more than blunt on-air personality
- USC earns No. 10 seed and first-round matchup with No. 7 Michigan State in East region
- NCAA tournament sleeper picks: Three games with intriguing betting odds
- March Madness: UCLA’s seniors ready for their last chance to dance
- Northwestern or Illinois? Which team has a better chance to do damage in the NCAAs
- The most likely first-round upsets in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament
- The five best bets to win the 2023 NCAA men’s tournament
- NCAA tournament cheat sheet: Bracket tips, upset picks and more coverage
- A 96-team bracket doesn’t look so pretty the day after Selection Sunday
- Kentucky almost back to full strength ahead of NCAA Tournament
- John Calipari will have at least one vacancy to fill on his Kentucky staff this offseason
- K.T. Turner to UT Arlington; will Josh Pastner replace him for Kentucky Basketball?
- MVC Notebook | Drake’s experience will be useful in NCAA Tournament
- Gonzaga-Grand Canyon matchup a family affair for Roger Powell Jr., Bryce Drew
- March Madness: Pick Gonzaga to win the NCAA Tournament. No, really.
- McKie no longer coach at Temple, to stay with Owls as adviser
- Iona assistant expecting ‘great war’ vs. old UConn side in tourney
- Rick Pitino talks ‘superstar’ St. John’s prez with Iona’s NCAA tourney matchup set
- CBS host under fire for saying team ‘sidestepped’ murder scandal
Loading comments...