And Now, The Second Annual Emily K Center Fundraiser

We had a great time last year helping the Emily K Center raise money in honor of Coach K’s retirement and that fundraiser went very well. So we were talking to the good people there and said it might be a nice thing to try annually. So in addition to March Madness, let’s try March Gladness! So here goes our second annual Emily K Fundraiser.

If you don’t know, the Emily K Center was created by Mike and Mickie Krzyzewski to provide opportunities for kids in Durham who might not have them otherwise, and it’s changing lives.

And by that we mean not just the people who get to go to college but their children and grandchildren. It’s a brilliant organization that is doing wonderful work and it deserves as much support as we can give it.

It was beyond great for the K’s to do this and it takes a lot of time and effort. The good news is that the Center is thriving and growing and having a tremendous impact in Durham, a town the Krzyzewskis moved to in their 30’s and clearly love and want to support in every way possible.

We have no idea what the future plans are for the Emily K Center, but we’ll say this: every town in America could use one. Please consider donating during our March Gladness Fundraiser.