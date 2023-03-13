Duke Women Earn A #3 Seed In The NCAA Tournament

The NCAA’s women’s tournament also sent out bids Sunday and Duke got a solid #3 seed.
The Blue Devils are in the Seattle 4 Regional and will open at home against #14 Iona. On the other side of that pairing is #6 Colorado and #11 Middle Tennessee State.
South Carolina, Stanford, Indiana and Virginia Tech are #1 seeds. Duke could also see #2 Iowa, #4 Texas and #5 Louisville as well.
Interestingly, UConn’s dominance has been slipping and the Huskies are a #2 seed in the Seattle 3 regional.
