Monday’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Linkage

DUKE
- Duke men’s basketball selected No. 5 seed in NCAA tournament’s East Region, to face Oral Roberts
- East Region Picks: 12 Oral Roberts vs 5 Duke
- Jay Bilas says Duke got a ‘good draw’ as a five-seed
- Duke basketball draws a No. 5 seed, will face No. 12 Oral Roberts in NCAA Tournament
- ORU men to play Duke in first round of NCAA tournament
- Selection Sunday bracket reaction: how far will Duke go, can Rodney Terry secure the Texas job & who is the most interesting person in the tournament?
- ACC champion Duke turns attention to NCAA tournament: ‘We’re going to be real dangerous’
- 2023 NCAA Tournament: Duke takes on Oral Roberts, NC State plays Creighton on Friday
- Duke Earns No. 5 Seed, Plays Oral Roberts in NCAA First Round Thursday in Orlando
ACC
- The ACC got what it deserved in NCAA Tournament selections — and another shot at redemption
- NCAA women’s tournament begins this week. Seeds, opponents for Duke, UNC and NC State
- NC State basketball draws the Creighton Bluejays of the Big East in the NCAA Tournament
- Here’s what to know as No. 5 seed Miami heads to Albany to face Drake
- Hurricanes men earn No. 5 seed in NCAA tournament, will face Drake in first round; FAU earns second trip to tournament
- March Madness 2023 bracket: Miami’s Jim Larranaga previews matchup with Drake, shares biggest concern
- Miami Earns A #5 Seed In The NCAA Tournament, Will Face #12 Seed Drake In Albany, NY
- Here’s what to know as No. 5 seed Miami heads to Albany to face Drake in NCAA Tournament
- Mike Asti, George Michalowski Put Pitt in First Four into Perspective
- Mike Asti, George Michalowski Put Pitt in First Four into Perspective
- Selection Sunday Reaction Show: What Could Pitt’s Path Look Like Beyond First Four?
- WATCH: Jeff Capel, Pitt Players React to Panthers’ NCAA Tournament Bid
- Pitt to Face Mississippi State in Dayton, Ohio Tuesday in First Four Beginning at 9 p.m.
- History of First Four Winners Bodes Well for Pitt
- Pitt Makes the Tournament: Panthers in as an 11 Seed in the First Four
- UNC Men’s Basketball Misses NCAA Tournament; Will Not Play in NIT
- Art’s Angle: Morning Hangovers
- Clemson, Oklahoma State among No. 1 seeds in NIT
NATIONAL
- NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket: Computer simulation predicts surprising upsets and March Madness picks, sleepers
- The Tennessee Vols received some instant bulletin board material for first-round NCAA matchup
- UConn men’s basketball draws Iona in first round of 2023 NCAA Tournament
- Has a first-year coach ever gone to the Final Four?
- Drake and Miami basketball will face off in March Madness first round
- NCAA tournament bringing Roman Penn to the court where his college basketball career started
- Drake Basketball: 3 reasons why Bulldogs can advance in 2023 NCAA Tournament
- Doyel: Historically good Purdue sure gets dissed a lot. Here’s more.
- Purdue gets No. 1 seed, awaits play-in game winner in Columbus
- IU, Kent State have March Madness history, ties beyond NCAA tournament
- Purdue tops Penn State, completes Big Ten sweep with tournament title
- A closer look at IU’s Midwest region pod, possible opponents
- Purdue makes NCAA women’s tournament, plays St. John’s
- Expect to throw brackets in trash during unpredictable NCAA Tournament
- From the awkward to applause, a peek inside the Calipari house on Selection Sunday
- NCAA Tournament picks: Can Alabama hold up under the pressure?
- On paper, I like Kentucky basketball’s NCAA tourney draw. On the court, not so much.
- UK basketball’s NCAA Tournament path is set. Here’s who and where the Wildcats will play.
- Plaschke: UCLA’s toughness and resolve will be tested on ugly road to Final Four
- Arizona basketball learns NCAA Tournament fate — a 2-seed in men’s tourney, starting Thursday
- Kansas basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital, ready to rejoin team for NCAA Tournament
- Live updates: Gonzaga men earn No. 3 seed in West Region; WSU picks up No. 5 seed in women’s bracket, GU at No. 9
- Dan Dickau: ‘I like this (NCAA Tournament) draw for Gonzaga’
- Dave Boling: Gonzaga will try on a No. 3 seed this NCAA Tournament – a number showing growth, worn with pride
Loading comments...