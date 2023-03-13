DBR Podcast # 499 - The Pod Prepares For March Madness!

Episode link — https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/duke-basketball-report?selected=VMP3554203786

The field has been revealed. The Duke Blue Devils find themselves criminally under-seeded as the #5 seed in the East Region, which is loaded with strong teams. But, the DBR Podcast crew is undaunted and actually thinks the Devils got a pretty good bracket, one that could easily end up with Duke cutting down nets and moving on to the Final Four. That notion seemed pretty far-fetched just a couple weeks ago, but with a team that seems to be peaking at just the right moment, there is plenty to be excited about. The Podcast gang also looks at other ACC teams and the opponents they will face as the conference again tries to put on an impressive showing to prove the pundits wrong about the strength of the league. After the break, the Pod has more to say about Duke’s victory in the ACC Tournament, including some interesting tidbits about the players from Duke who made it onto the All-Tournament team. Get ready for a big week from the podcast, as they have a couple great guests lined up as we get ready for the start of March Madness!