5 In The East, Duke Will Open NCAA Play Against Oral Roberts

Duke will open NCAA play in Orlando against Oral Roberts. As you probably remember, the Golden Eagles had a great run in 2021-22, going all the way to the Sweet Sixteen

Max Abmas is still there and he’s going to be a real load.

Paul Mills is still there even though he could have easily moved on. That means that ORU has a consistent culture, and he’s an impressive guy. He’s not only a good coach but from all available evidence, a really good man.

We’ll have more about Duke’s opening round soon.

Also in from the ACC: Virginia, Miami, Pitt and NC State. Clemson and UNC were two of the last teams considered but both were dropped.

If Duke is fortunate, they could make the regional finals, where they might encounter Purdue. As you’ll recall, the Boilermakers thumped the Blue Devils early in the season and we’re sure this team would like the chance to take on Purdue again.

That’s a long ways away even if it does happen. Purdue is very good and well-coached, but doesn’t have a great NCAA history. Oral Roberts first.