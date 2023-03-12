DBR Bites #20 - ACC Champs!

We are the champions!

The Duke Basketball Report podcast is here to celebrate Jon Scheyer’s first banner as head coach of the Blue Devils as Duke throttles Virginia and wins an ACC Tournament title in Scheyer’s first season.

The podcast crew, broadcasting for the first time from a swanky swimming pool, begins with lots of praise for the lockdown Duke defense that kept Virginia from getting any easy shots and scared the Cavs into one of the their worst offensive performances of the year.

But Duke’s victory was more than just that stifling defense, led by Dereck Lively.

On the other end of the floor, Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach combined to almost outscore the Cavaliers all by themselves as they each showed that even one of the best defensive teams in the nation will struggle to find ways to stop Duke’s offensive aces.

With the NCAA selection show just a few hours away, Duke has made a statement and no one wants to see the Devils in their portion of the bracket.