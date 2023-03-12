Sunday’s ACC/NCAA Linkorama

DUKE
- ‘It’s not crazy. We pulled it off.’ Duke’s plan comes together, rookie coach makes history
- Duke basketball holds off Virginia, 59-49, to win ACC tournament title in Greensboro
- How Duke basketball won its 22nd ACC Tournament
- Teel: ACC’s youngest team and coach revel in an ACC title as Duke defeats Virginia
- ACC title-game loss provided Virginia with lessons to use in Big Dance
- MATTER CLOSED: Duke men’s basketball exacts its revenge, takes down Virginia to win ACC tournament
- Duke basketball wins 2023 ACC Tournament behind Kyle Filipowski
- Virginia can’t solve Duke jn ACC tournament title game
- Duke’s Defense Draws Twitter Adoration in ACC Title Win vs. Virginia
- Roach helps No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia for ACC title
- Duke vs. Virginia score: Kyle Filipowski powers Blue Devils to 22nd ACC Tournament title in program history
- Photos: Duke defeats Virginia to win the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament championship
- Virginia offense falls silent in ACC Tournament finals to Duke, 59-49
- Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s ACC Championship loss to Duke
- The untold stories of Coach K: Wine trips, all-night film sessions and uncommon empathy
ACC
- The case for and against Clemson in the NCAA tournament
- Brownell, players make final pitch to NCAA Tournament selection committee
- Pitt Bubble Watch: What Could Help, Hurt Panthers
- What Went Wrong for UNC Men’s Basketball This Season?
- CanesCounty - Miami falls to Duke in ACC tournament, lose Omier to injury
NATIONAL
- GEORGETOWN TARGETING PROVIDENCE’S ED COOLEY, PENN STATE’S MICAH SHREWSBERRY
- To preserve John Thompson’s legacy, Georgetown must finally move past it
- Tears flow as Howard men earn first NCAA bid since 1992
- NCAA men’s tournament bracketology: Time is running out for bubble teams
- UCLA vs. Arizona score: Wildcats repeat as Pac-12 Tournament champions on Courtney Ramey’s late 3-pointer
- UCLA falls to Arizona in Pac-12 title game, hurting chances for a No. 1 NCAA seed
- Back-to-back! Arizona tops UCLA in instant classic to repeat as Pac-12 Tournament champions
Loading comments...