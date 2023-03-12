YouTube Gold: Duke-Virginia 2023 ACC Championship Game, Condensed

It’s almost time to shift focus to that other tournament, but not just yet.

Duke and Virginia didn’t exactly put on a classic ACC Championship in Greensboro, but it was a game with tremendous intensity and desire, so might as well relive it.

There are a lot of individual things that swim back to the surface here, like Virginia trying to work in the lane, only to find the Long Arm of the Law, aka Dereck Lively, dissuading them, or Jeremy Roach penetrating, or Kyle Filipowski pulling down yet another rebound.

It’s probably not included here, but the most intriguing image to us was Tony Bennett looking, for the first time we can remember, anxious.

He had good reason to be.

What we saw in Greensboro was a young team that not only found itself but seems to understand that it has not yet reached its potential. It doesn’t mean that a deep run in March is certain, but you can see how it could be.