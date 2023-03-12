How To Watch The Selection Sunday Bracket Release

Selection Sunday is here! After all the conference tournaments wrap up today and the final bids are decided on, we’ll know what everyone’s fate is, including of course Duke’s.

You can catch the traditional show on CBS as always. And it will start at 6:00, as always, with the traditional bracket-by-bracket strip tease.

The streaming event will be available at March Madness Live.

One of the great pleasures for Duke fans: Brotherhood member Kenny Blakeney has Howard back in the field for the first time in decades and there’s an excellent chance that Bobby Hurley’s Arizona State, Chris Collins’ Northwestern and Jeff Capel’s Pitt team will be there as well. Toss Jon Scheyer in at Duke and that’s five former Blue Devils.

At least we hope so.

The most recent bracketology (from CBS in this case), has Duke #5 in the South, Virginia #4 in the Midwest, where Pitt is also at #11.

NC State is #9 in the East while Miami is #5 in the West.

