DBR Bites Episode #19 - Back In The ACC Finals!

On this episode of DBR Bites, we mess around with the definition of DBR Bites by going 30+ minutes, doing a full game recap, and still calling it Bites. We promise, though, it is for a good reason, because as we approach episode #500 of the DBR Podcast, we have our favorite repeat guest returning and we need to work around that schedule and Selection Sunday.

So, Duke takes down Miami on this episode, and we are excited to talk about Duke’s emergence on offense. It was a parade of three-pointers, free throws, assists, and huge rebounding that send the Blue Devils into the final. Miami gave Duke a ton to deal with on defense, but Duke responded in a way we have come to expect from this suddenly mature team.

The Blue Devils face Virginia in the final tonight, with one more revenge opportunity from February lingering before their seeding is solidified.

We’ll be back to discuss the outcome of Jon Scheyer’s first ACC championship game as head coach soon after it’s over. Keep those headlines and reactions coming to dbrpodcast at gmail.com!