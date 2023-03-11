Saturday’s ACC Championship Links

DUKE
- ‘Disrespected’ Duke will play in ACC championship, but battle with Miami felt like it
- Duke basketball’s ‘revenge tour’ continues, will meet Virginia in ACC championship game
- Duke basketball closes out Miami in second half to reach ACC tournament final
- MOVING FORWARD: Duke men’s basketball hangs on to topple No. 1-seed Miami, reach ACC tournament final
- 5 observations from Duke men’s basketball’s first half against Miami in ACC tournament semifinal
- Duke basketball beats Miami, clinches spot in ACC Tournament championship
- Duke basketball closes out Miami in second half to reach ACC tournament final
- ‘He’s battled’: Duke basketball’s Dariq Whitehead gaining confidence at ACC Tournament
ACC
- NC State basketball counting on its ‘body of work’ to earn it a spot in NCAA tournament
- UNC basketball resigned to fact that its NCAA tournament hopes have all but faded away
- Franklin’s aggressiveness fuels Virginia in its ACC semifinal victory over Clemson
- Video: UVa’s Kadin Shedrick on his strong performance against Clemson
- Virginia has no trouble with Clemson, advances to ACC championship game against Duke
- Virginia clobbers Clemson to advance to ACC tournament title game
- Cavaliers hold off Clemson, 76-56, for spot in ACC championship game
- UVA guard Jayden Gardner discusses second double-double in ACC Tournament
- Teel: Virginia-Duke rematch in ACC Tournament final. Let’s do this
- Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
- Georgia Tech fires head coach Josh Pastner
- Pastner is out at Georgia Tech after 7 seasons
- Georgia Tech Pays $2.5M to Buy Out Josh Pastner’s Contract
- Georgia Tech fires coach Josh Pastner after seven seasons
- Georgia Tech fires basketball coach Josh Pastner after 7 seasons: Why now and what’s next
- Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner fired
- Boeheim to still have a role at Syracuse, athletic director says
- Scoop Jardine explains what he now understands about playing for Jim Boeheim
- National Media Weighs in on Pitt’s Chances of Making the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
- Chansky’s Notebook: Last Gasp
Loading comments...