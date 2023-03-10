 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pastner Out At Georgia Tech

And more on Jim Boeheim’s retirement

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Feb 28, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim (left) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner talk before a game at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Next year will be very different in the ACC. Mike Brey announced his retirement during the season and Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse career ended this week.

And now so has Josh Pastner’s time at Georgia Tech.

Out after seven seasons and minimal accomplishments other than the Covid-year ACC Tournament triumph, Pastner’s time in Atlanta was uneven at best. There was the bizarre situation with his former friend Ron Bell which saw Tech put on NCAA probation and the general sense of oddness that emanated from the program.

On the other hand, he helped discover and nurture the talents of Jose Alvarado and this year, he took a team that looked like it was hopeless and turned them into a formidable group by the end.

As we’ve often said, Pastner is brilliant. He finished college in 2 12 years at Arizona while working two jobs, one as a walk-on and another as a coaching internship. We’re sorry he didn't work out and hope he finds a good landing spot.

In other coaching news, Syracuse held a clear-the-air news conference about Boeheim’s departure.

In it we were told that Boeheim had actually made the decision and the post-Wake Forest presser sort of forced the school to react and they put out a clumsy statement.

Boehieim was involved this time and said he was happy - “thrilled” - to retire and hopes to stick around, saying, “I wouldn’t know what else to do anyway.”

He said he had informed his team that he was retiring before the presser and SU’s release so a lot of it may have just been a guy who has been doing something for nearly half a century figuring out how to stop doing it.

No word that we’ve seen on possible replacements for Pastner.

