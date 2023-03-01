The Duke Blue Devils closed out a perfect 16-0 record at Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday night when they beat NC State 71-67. The DBR Podcast crew jumps on soon after the game to recap everything with Episode 494.

Donald was in the building, and he starts by giving his take on some of the Senior Night festivities that occurred. Cameron was at full tilt, and the passion was just as palpable as the physicality in this game. We go through some of the headlines and then get to the good from this game, featuring Jeremy Roach’s performance, Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski having tremendous effort on defense and on the glass, and Tyrese Proctor locking down Terquavion Smith. The game was physical, and Donald highlights just how tough this young group played.

After the break, we get into what didn’t go well for the Blue Devils in this one, from some shooting woes to a tough night moving the ball around in the offense. We close with our favorite plays, and while we don’t look ahead to that team we will face this weekend, we have a thing about hot streaks and Duke can add to one before the end of the regular season.

We’ll be back later this week with some more Bites and more content as we enter March!