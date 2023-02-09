The Duke Blue Devils head to Charlottesville on Saturday to take on the Virginia Cavaliers. It’s a huge game against one of the best teams in the country, and we preview the contest on DBR Bites 9.

Virginia has a ton of seniors and juniors that Duke fans should already be familiar with, and this preview shows that UVA continues to do what they normally do successfully: slow down the tempo while remaining incredible efficiency on offense and defense. Their Pack Line defense causes a lot of turnovers and frustration, so Duke has their work cut out for them. Experience will be a factor, and Duke will need to try and speed up the tempo to get more possessions. Sam and Donald break it all down and give fans the scoop on what Duke needs to get back on track Saturday afternoon.

We will be back this weekend to recap the game, and let’s hope Duke comes out with fire and desire.