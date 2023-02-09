How To Watch Saturday’s Duke-Virginia Game

We’ll have our full preview of Duke’s trip to Virginia on Saturday to take on the Virginia Cavaliers soon but for now, let’s take a look at the video news: aka, where can you catch it on TV?

The game starts at 4:00 PM and of course it’ll be in John Paul Jones Arena, one of the more impressive of the ACC’s new arenas. Fun fact we learned this past weekend: there is practice facility beneath the JPJ which features an identical floor to what’s above.

Not surprisingly, the game will be on ESPN. If you’re rather stream it, you can find it here.

And of course the Duke radio network pretty much covers the state, so if for some reason you can’t see it, you can probably listen to the golden voices of Dave Shumate and John Roth. And while we’re talking Duke Radio, please consider donating to the Bob Harris fundraiser if you haven’t. Bob is in a tough situation and Phyllis could really use the help.

Draft Kings hasn’t posted the odds yet but they will almost certainly favor Virginia. You can find those here when they’re live.