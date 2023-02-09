Cam Reddish Traded To Portland

With the NBA trade deadline coming up Thursday afternoon, a lot of trades have taken place. The most notable was Brooklyn blowing things up completely: after sending unhappy former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving to Dallas, they followed that up by shipping Kevin Durant to Phoenix for a massive haul.

But the most relevant trade for Duke fans was New York sending Cam Reddish to Portland, where he’ll join fellow Brotherhood member Justise Winslow.

That’s great news for Reddish, who had been parked on the bench for weeks as the Knicks obviously had decided he wasn't part of their future plans.

Still just 23, Reddish has not really found his niche in the league, but he’s 6-8 and he can shoot, and as we saw at Duke, he tends to get better when the game gets tight. We saw that at Louisville and Florida State, where Reddish was absolutely lethal late in those games.

We hope he gets a chance to show what he can do with Portland.